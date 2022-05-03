Recap: Enova International Q1 Earnings

Enova International ENVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:16 PM.
Earnings
Enova International beat estimated earnings by 6.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.57.
Revenue was up $126.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 6.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enova International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|1.11
|1.34
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.50
|2.26
|2.20
|Revenue Estimate
|347.86M
|286.11M
|267.78M
|268.18M
|Revenue Actual
|363.61M
|320.16M
|264.72M
|259.44M
