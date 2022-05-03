Blackbaud: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackbaud BLKB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blackbaud missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $37.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blackbaud's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.61 0.72 0.62 EPS Actual 0.75 0.78 0.82 0.68 Revenue Estimate 241.84M 219.18M 225.43M 215.90M Revenue Actual 247.89M 231.22M 229.44M 219.19M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Blackbaud management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.63 and $2.82 per share.

