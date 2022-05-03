Blackbaud: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackbaud BLKB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blackbaud missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $37.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackbaud's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.61
|0.72
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.78
|0.82
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|241.84M
|219.18M
|225.43M
|215.90M
|Revenue Actual
|247.89M
|231.22M
|229.44M
|219.19M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Blackbaud management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.63 and $2.82 per share.
