$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Skyworks Solutions SWKS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion.

Buying $100 In SWKS: If an investor had bought $100 of SWKS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,108.26 today based on a price of $119.47 for SWKS at the time of writing.

Skyworks Solutions's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.