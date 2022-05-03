Varex Imaging: Q2 Earnings Insights

Varex Imaging VREX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 60.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $11.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.37
|0.27
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.45
|0.40
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|208.27M
|215.50M
|205.14M
|186.10M
|Revenue Actual
|198.80M
|226.30M
|211.20M
|203.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Varex Imaging management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.1 and $0.3 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Varex Imaging visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.