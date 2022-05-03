Recap: Invitae Q1 Earnings

Invitae NVTA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Invitae missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.76.

Revenue was up $20.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 12.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Invitae's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.73 -0.71 -0.65 -0.59 EPS Actual -0.81 -0.81 -0.85 -0.63 Revenue Estimate 126.65M 126.55M 108.30M 101.46M Revenue Actual 126.12M 114.39M 116.31M 103.62M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.