Recap: Invitae Q1 Earnings

Earnings
Invitae missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.76.
Revenue was up $20.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 12.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Invitae's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.73
|-0.71
|-0.65
|-0.59
|EPS Actual
|-0.81
|-0.81
|-0.85
|-0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|126.65M
|126.55M
|108.30M
|101.46M
|Revenue Actual
|126.12M
|114.39M
|116.31M
|103.62M
To track all earnings releases for Invitae visit their earnings calendar here.
