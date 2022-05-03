Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Enbridge 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Enbridge ENB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.27%. Currently, Enbridge has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In ENB: If an investor had bought $1000 of ENB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,915.04 today based on a price of $43.86 for ENB at the time of writing.

Enbridge's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.