Recap: Match Group Q1 Earnings

Match Group MTCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Match Group beat estimated earnings by 13.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $131.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.13 which was followed by a 5.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Match Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.54
|0.51
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.60
|0.43
|0.46
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|818.28M
|802.09M
|689.33M
|650.66M
|Revenue Actual
|806.07M
|801.84M
|707.76M
|667.61M
To track all earnings releases for Match Group visit their earnings calendar here.
