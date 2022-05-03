Recap: Match Group Q1 Earnings

Match Group MTCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Match Group beat estimated earnings by 13.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $131.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.13 which was followed by a 5.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Match Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.54 0.51 0.40 EPS Actual -0.60 0.43 0.46 0.57 Revenue Estimate 818.28M 802.09M 689.33M 650.66M Revenue Actual 806.07M 801.84M 707.76M 667.61M

To track all earnings releases for Match Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.