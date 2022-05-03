Landsea Homes: Q1 Earnings Insights

Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 195.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $155.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Landsea Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.35
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.18
|0.38
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|393.69M
|255.88M
|196.90M
|173.56M
|Revenue Actual
|398.48M
|214.13M
|250.27M
|160.42M
