Landsea Homes: Q1 Earnings Insights

Landsea Homes LSEA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 195.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $155.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Landsea Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.35 0.12 EPS Actual 0.79 0.18 0.38 0.03 Revenue Estimate 393.69M 255.88M 196.90M 173.56M Revenue Actual 398.48M 214.13M 250.27M 160.42M

