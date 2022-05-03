Advanced Micro Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

Advanced Micro Devices AMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Advanced Micro Devices beat estimated earnings by 24.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $2.44 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 5.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Advanced Micro Devices's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.67
|0.54
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.73
|0.63
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|4.52B
|4.12B
|3.62B
|3.21B
|Revenue Actual
|4.83B
|4.31B
|3.85B
|3.44B
