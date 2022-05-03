Recap: Lyft Q1 Earnings

Lyft LYFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lyft beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $266.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lyft's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.03 -0.24 -0.53 EPS Actual 0.09 0.05 -0.05 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 938.86M 862.68M 696.22M 558.70M Revenue Actual 969.90M 864.40M 765.02M 608.96M

To track all earnings releases for Lyft visit their earnings calendar here.

