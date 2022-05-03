Recap: Lyft Q1 Earnings

Lyft LYFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lyft beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $266.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lyft's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|-0.03
|-0.24
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.05
|-0.05
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|938.86M
|862.68M
|696.22M
|558.70M
|Revenue Actual
|969.90M
|864.40M
|765.02M
|608.96M
To track all earnings releases for Lyft visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings