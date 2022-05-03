Alteryx: Q1 Earnings Insights

Alteryx AYX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alteryx beat estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.59.
Revenue was up $39.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 11.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alteryx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|-0.19
|-0.25
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|-0.18
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|166.10M
|123.13M
|113.04M
|106.11M
|Revenue Actual
|173.81M
|123.50M
|120.07M
|118.76M
To track all earnings releases for Alteryx visit their earnings calendar here.
