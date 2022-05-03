Alteryx: Q1 Earnings Insights

Alteryx AYX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alteryx beat estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.59.

Revenue was up $39.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 11.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alteryx's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.19 -0.25 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.18 -0.08 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 166.10M 123.13M 113.04M 106.11M Revenue Actual 173.81M 123.50M 120.07M 118.76M

To track all earnings releases for Alteryx visit their earnings calendar here.

