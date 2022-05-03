Recap: Big 5 Sporting Goods Q1 Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Big 5 Sporting Goods beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $30.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Big 5 Sporting Goods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|1.13
|1.08
|0.5
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|1.07
|1.63
|0.9
|Revenue Estimate
|273.40M
|314.60M
|291.65M
|260.18M
|Revenue Actual
|273.36M
|289.64M
|326.02M
|272.81M
