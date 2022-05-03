Recap: Big 5 Sporting Goods Q1 Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $30.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big 5 Sporting Goods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.13 1.08 0.5 EPS Actual 0.89 1.07 1.63 0.9 Revenue Estimate 273.40M 314.60M 291.65M 260.18M Revenue Actual 273.36M 289.64M 326.02M 272.81M

To track all earnings releases for Big 5 Sporting Goods visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.