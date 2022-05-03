Recap: Benefitfocus Q1 Earnings

Benefitfocus BNFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benefitfocus beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $3.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Benefitfocus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.23 -0.14 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.24 -0.19 -0.18 0.01 Revenue Estimate 70.00M 59.04M 59.16M 60.25M Revenue Actual 75.10M 62.03M 60.90M 65.06M

