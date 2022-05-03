Recap: Benefitfocus Q1 Earnings

Benefitfocus BNFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Benefitfocus beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was down $3.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Benefitfocus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|-0.23
|-0.14
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|-0.19
|-0.18
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|70.00M
|59.04M
|59.16M
|60.25M
|Revenue Actual
|75.10M
|62.03M
|60.90M
|65.06M
To track all earnings releases for Benefitfocus visit their earnings calendar here.
