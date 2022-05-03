Molson Coors Beverage Q1 Earnings Tops Estimates

by

Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16.7% year-on-year to $2.21 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion.

Net sales from the Americas segment rose 8.5% Y/Y due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a 0.8% decrease in financial volumes.

Net sales from EMEA & APAC increased 84.2% due to higher financial volumes, favorable sales mix, and positive net pricing.

Gross profit increased 26.9% Y/Y to $927.8 million. The operating margin was 8.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 26.6% to $224.4 million.

Molson Coors Beverage held $358.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beat the analyst consensus of $0.19.

Outlook : TAP continues to expect FY22 sales growth in the mid-single-digit on a constant currency basis.

Tracey Joubert, CFO, stated, "Under our revitalization plan, we have built a strong foundation for future growth that has positioned us to manage through challenging times. This gives us the confidence to reaffirm our 2022 guidance for top and bottom-line growth."

Price Action: TAP shares traded higher by 3.40% at $56.17 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

