Recap: BrightSpire Capital Q1 Earnings

BrightSpire Capital BRSP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BrightSpire Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $3.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BrightSpire Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.21
|0.16
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.26
|0.20
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|28.10M
|24.50M
|79.30M
|78.90M
|Revenue Actual
|61.62M
|60.74M
|52.12M
|50.00M
To track all earnings releases for BrightSpire Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.