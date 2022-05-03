Recap: BrightSpire Capital Q1 Earnings

BrightSpire Capital BRSP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

BrightSpire Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $3.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightSpire Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.21 0.16 0.14 EPS Actual 0.27 0.26 0.20 0.14 Revenue Estimate 28.10M 24.50M 79.30M 78.90M Revenue Actual 61.62M 60.74M 52.12M 50.00M

