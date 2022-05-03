Recap: SSR Mining Q1 Earnings

SSR Mining SSRM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
SSR Mining beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was down $11.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SSR Mining's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.40
|0.46
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|382.00M
|343.50M
|100.34M
|100.34M
|Revenue Actual
|407.92M
|322.85M
|376.95M
|366.48M
