Esperion Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-1.04.

Revenue was up $10.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 7.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Esperion Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -2.27 -2.79 -1.84 -2.52 EPS Actual -1.77 -2.62 -1.67 -3.50 Revenue Estimate 14.47M 12.85M 42.27M 26.12M Revenue Actual 15.40M 14.41M 40.66M 7.98M

To track all earnings releases for Esperion Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.