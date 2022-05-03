Esperion Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-1.04.
Revenue was up $10.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 7.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Esperion Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-2.27
|-2.79
|-1.84
|-2.52
|EPS Actual
|-1.77
|-2.62
|-1.67
|-3.50
|Revenue Estimate
|14.47M
|12.85M
|42.27M
|26.12M
|Revenue Actual
|15.40M
|14.41M
|40.66M
|7.98M
To track all earnings releases for Esperion Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
