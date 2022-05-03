Sealed Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sealed Air SEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sealed Air beat estimated earnings by 20.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.93.
Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sealed Air's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|0.82
|0.78
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|0.86
|0.79
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|1.49B
|1.37B
|1.28B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.53B
|1.41B
|1.33B
|1.27B
To track all earnings releases for Sealed Air visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews