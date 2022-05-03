Pfizer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pfizer PFE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pfizer beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.5.
Revenue was up $11.08 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pfizer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|1.09
|0.96
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.34
|1.07
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|24.20B
|22.71B
|18.45B
|13.60B
|Revenue Actual
|23.84B
|24.09B
|18.98B
|14.58B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Pfizer management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.25 and $6.45 per share.
