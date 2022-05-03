Recap: Waters Q1 Earnings

Waters WAT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Waters beat estimated earnings by 20.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.8 versus an estimate of $2.32.
Revenue was up $82.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Waters's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.47
|2.35
|2.24
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|3.67
|2.66
|2.60
|2.29
|Revenue Estimate
|821.04M
|656.45M
|621.52M
|525.29M
|Revenue Actual
|836.45M
|659.23M
|681.65M
|608.54M
To track all earnings releases for Waters visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
