Equitrans Midstream: Q1 Earnings Insights

Equitrans Midstream ETRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Equitrans Midstream missed estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $37.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Equitrans Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.17
|0.18
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.13
|0.13
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|330.88M
|363.71M
|358.49M
|378.77M
|Revenue Actual
|246.67M
|342.07M
|348.30M
|380.00M
To track all earnings releases for Equitrans Midstream visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
