Triton International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Triton International TRTN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Triton International beat estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.63.
Revenue was up $70.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Triton International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.52
|2.18
|1.96
|1.74
|EPS Actual
|2.67
|2.43
|2.14
|1.91
|Revenue Estimate
|422.52M
|397.60M
|373.51M
|350.84M
|Revenue Actual
|417.16M
|400.19M
|369.78M
|346.74M
