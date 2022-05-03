Triton International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Triton International TRTN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Triton International beat estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.63.

Revenue was up $70.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Triton International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.52 2.18 1.96 1.74 EPS Actual 2.67 2.43 2.14 1.91 Revenue Estimate 422.52M 397.60M 373.51M 350.84M Revenue Actual 417.16M 400.19M 369.78M 346.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.