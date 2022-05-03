Recap: Eaton Corp Q1 Earnings

Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 1.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.6.
Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eaton Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|1.73
|1.55
|1.23
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|1.75
|1.72
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|4.90B
|5.02B
|4.91B
|4.55B
|Revenue Actual
|4.80B
|4.92B
|5.21B
|4.69B
