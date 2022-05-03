Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $847.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.85 0.38 0.08 EPS Actual 0.72 0.78 0.56 0.02 Revenue Estimate 1.83B 1.65B 1.38B 1.10B Revenue Actual 1.84B 1.75B 1.33B 874.00M

