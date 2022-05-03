Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hilton Worldwide Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $847.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.85
|0.38
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.78
|0.56
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.83B
|1.65B
|1.38B
|1.10B
|Revenue Actual
|1.84B
|1.75B
|1.33B
|874.00M
