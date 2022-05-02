Recap: ZoomInfo Technologies Q1 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $88.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.12 0.12 0.10 EPS Actual 0.18 0.13 0.14 0.13 Revenue Estimate 207.69M 183.76M 162.34M 145.50M Revenue Actual 222.30M 197.60M 174.00M 153.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.