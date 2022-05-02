Recap: ZoomInfo Technologies Q1 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ZoomInfo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $88.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.12
|0.12
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.13
|0.14
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|207.69M
|183.76M
|162.34M
|145.50M
|Revenue Actual
|222.30M
|197.60M
|174.00M
|153.30M
