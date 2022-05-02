Recap: Q2 Holdings Q1 Earnings

Q2 Holdings QTWO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Q2 Holdings missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $17.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Q2 Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.03
|0.08
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.03
|0.09
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|132.15M
|125.88M
|122.80M
|115.32M
|Revenue Actual
|131.89M
|126.74M
|123.57M
|116.52M
