QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Clorox Shares Are Sliding After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 2, 2022 4:57 PM | 1 min read

Clorox Co CLX shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and cut its full-year earnings forecast.

Clorox said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, which was in line with analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the estimate of 97 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Clorox said it expects full-year 2022 adjusted earnings to be in a range of $4.05 to $4.30 per share versus the estimate of $4.18 per share. This represents a decrease from the company's prior adjusted earnings guidance of $4.25 to $4.50. The company maintained full-year revenue expectations for a decrease of 1% to 4% year-over-year.

CLX 52-Week Range: $127.02 - $191.75

The stock was down 2.29% in after hours at $140 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Clorox.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas