Apple's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Apple AAPL posted Q2 earnings of $25.01 billion, an increase from Q1 of 27.78%. Sales dropped to $97.28 billion, a 21.52% decrease between quarters. Apple reached earnings of $34.63 billion and sales of $123.94 billion in Q1.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Apple posted an ROIC of 21.31%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Apple, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 21.31% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Apple reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.52/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.43/share.

