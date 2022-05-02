Ceragon Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ceragon Networks CRNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ceragon Networks beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $2.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ceragon Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|77.18M
|73.30M
|65.13M
|64.55M
|Revenue Actual
|77.76M
|76.11M
|68.62M
|68.27M
To track all earnings releases for Ceragon Networks visit their earnings calendar here.
