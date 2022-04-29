Moog Q2 Results Beat Street View

by

(NYSE: MOG-A) reported second-quarter sales growth of 4.7% year-over-year to $770.79 million, beating the consensus of $758.21 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $1.49 (+12% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.28.

: Aircraft Controls $311.3 million (+2% Y/Y), Space & Defense Controls $223.3 million (+8% Y/Y), and Industrial Systems $235.2 million (+5% Y/Y). The gross margin expanded by 50 bps to 27.6%. Adjusted operating profit was $82 million (+13% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 80 bps to 10.6%.

Moog’s net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $180.18 million, compared to $137.36 million a year ago.

The consolidated 12-month backlog was $2.3 billion, up 17% Y/Y.

: Moog expects sales of ~$3 billion, operating margins of 10.0%, and adjusted operating margins of 10.3%. It expects GAAP EPS of $5.24 (prior guidance of $5.83) and adjusted EPS of $5.50, both plus or minus $0.20.

Moog sees cash flow from operating activities of $328 million and adjusted cash flow from operating activities of $228 million.

Price Action: MOG.A shares are trading lower by 2.92% at $82.26 on the last check Friday.

