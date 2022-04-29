Recap: Tompkins Financial Q1 Earnings

Tompkins Financial TMP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
Tompkins Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.42.
Revenue was up $1.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tompkins Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.51
|1.44
|1.44
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.66
|1.54
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|76.63M
|76.77M
|74.78M
|72.58M
|Revenue Actual
|76.97M
|76.95M
|73.70M
|75.02M
