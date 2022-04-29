Recap: Tompkins Financial Q1 Earnings

Tompkins Financial TMP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tompkins Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.42.

Revenue was up $1.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tompkins Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.44 1.44 1.33 EPS Actual 1.33 1.66 1.54 1.72 Revenue Estimate 76.63M 76.77M 74.78M 72.58M Revenue Actual 76.97M 76.95M 73.70M 75.02M

