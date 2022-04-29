AbbVie: Q1 Earnings Insights

AbbVie ABBV reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:44 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AbbVie beat estimated earnings by 0.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.14.
Revenue was up $528.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AbbVie's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.28
|3.22
|3.09
|2.83
|EPS Actual
|3.31
|3.33
|3.11
|2.95
|Revenue Estimate
|14.98B
|14.32B
|13.63B
|12.76B
|Revenue Actual
|14.89B
|14.34B
|13.96B
|13.01B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
AbbVie management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.92 and $14.12 per share.
To track all earnings releases for AbbVie visit their earnings calendar here.
