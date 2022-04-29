Twin Disc: Q3 Earnings Insights

Twin Disc TWIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Twin Disc beat estimated earnings by 240.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $1.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 3.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Twin Disc's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 0 -0.04 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.29 0.14 -1.57 0.01 Revenue Estimate 55.95M 58.95M 60.65M 57.70M Revenue Actual 59.89M 47.76M 66.20M 57.64M

To track all earnings releases for Twin Disc visit their earnings calendar here.

