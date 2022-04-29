Twin Disc: Q3 Earnings Insights

Twin Disc TWIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Twin Disc beat estimated earnings by 240.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $1.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 3.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Twin Disc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0
|-0.04
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.29
|0.14
|-1.57
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|55.95M
|58.95M
|60.65M
|57.70M
|Revenue Actual
|59.89M
|47.76M
|66.20M
|57.64M
