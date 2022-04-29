Newell Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newell Brands NWL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Newell Brands beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $100.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Newell Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.50
|0.45
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.54
|0.56
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|2.65B
|2.78B
|2.55B
|2.07B
|Revenue Actual
|2.81B
|2.79B
|2.71B
|2.29B
