Exxon Mobil: Q1 Earnings Insights

Exxon Mobil XOM reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exxon Mobil missed estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $2.11.

Revenue was up $31.35 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exxon Mobil's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.89 1.56 0.97 0.59 EPS Actual 2.05 1.58 1.10 0.65 Revenue Estimate 91.28B 76.34B 65.02B 54.60B Revenue Actual 84.97B 73.79B 67.74B 59.15B

To track all earnings releases for Exxon Mobil visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.