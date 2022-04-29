Chevron: Q1 Earnings Insights

Chevron CVX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Chevron beat estimated earnings by 3.07%, reporting an EPS of $3.36 versus an estimate of $3.26.
Revenue was up $22.34 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 3.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chevron's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.10
|2.21
|1.50
|0.9
|EPS Actual
|2.56
|2.96
|1.71
|0.9
|Revenue Estimate
|44.80B
|40.52B
|34.32B
|30.37B
|Revenue Actual
|48.13B
|44.71B
|37.60B
|32.03B
