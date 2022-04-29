Chevron: Q1 Earnings Insights

Chevron CVX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chevron beat estimated earnings by 3.07%, reporting an EPS of $3.36 versus an estimate of $3.26.

Revenue was up $22.34 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 3.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chevron's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.10 2.21 1.50 0.9 EPS Actual 2.56 2.96 1.71 0.9 Revenue Estimate 44.80B 40.52B 34.32B 30.37B Revenue Actual 48.13B 44.71B 37.60B 32.03B

