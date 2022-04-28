Recap: Seagen Q1 Earnings

Seagen SGEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seagen beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-1.0.

Revenue was up $94.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 11.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seagen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.82 -0.57 -0.60 -0.61 EPS Actual -0.95 -1.61 -0.47 -0.67 Revenue Estimate 407.21M 384.65M 355.03M 336.97M Revenue Actual 429.85M 424.06M 388.48M 331.98M

To track all earnings releases for Seagen visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.