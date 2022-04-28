Eventbrite: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eventbrite EB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eventbrite beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $28.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eventbrite's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.18 -0.34 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.18 -0.22 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 55.99M 53.89M 39.82M 24.47M Revenue Actual 59.64M 53.37M 46.31M 27.82M

