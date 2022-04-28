Recap: Evertec Q1 Earnings

Evertec EVTC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evertec beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $10.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evertec's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.62 0.57 0.54 EPS Actual 0.72 0.62 0.78 0.62 Revenue Estimate 146.39M 142.65M 138.35M 133.00M Revenue Actual 155.24M 145.88M 149.15M 139.53M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Evertec management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.52 and $2.6 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Evertec visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.