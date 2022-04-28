Recap: Evertec Q1 Earnings

Evertec EVTC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evertec beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $10.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evertec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.62
|0.57
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.62
|0.78
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|146.39M
|142.65M
|138.35M
|133.00M
|Revenue Actual
|155.24M
|145.88M
|149.15M
|139.53M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Evertec management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.52 and $2.6 per share.
