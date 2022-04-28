Why Atlassian Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours

Atlassian Corp TEAM shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced financial results and issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates.

Atlassian said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $740 million, which beat the $700.72 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 32 cents per share.

Atlassian said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $710 million and $725 million versus the $709.99 million estimate. The company expects fourth-quarter earnings of 24 cents per share versus the estimate of 30 cents per share.

Atlassian provides software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively.

See Also: Why Intel Shares Are Sliding After Hours

TEAM 52-Week Range: $207.83 - $483.13

The stock was down 5.38% in after-hours at $246 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Atlassian.