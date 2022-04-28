Recap: Roku Q1 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Roku reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $159.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 22.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Roku's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.06
|0.12
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.48
|0.52
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|894.01M
|683.67M
|618.54M
|490.56M
|Revenue Actual
|865.33M
|679.95M
|645.12M
|574.18M
To track all earnings releases for Roku visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings