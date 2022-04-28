Here's How Much $100 Invested In Home Depot 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Home Depot HD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.08%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $322.27 billion.

Buying $100 In HD: If an investor had bought $100 of HD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $697.66 today based on a price of $311.86 for HD at the time of writing.

Home Depot's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.