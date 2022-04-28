$100 Invested In Block 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Block SQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.83%. Currently, Block has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion.

Buying $100 In SQ: If an investor had bought $100 of SQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $559.93 today based on a price of $104.20 for SQ at the time of writing.

Block's Performance Over Last 5 Years

