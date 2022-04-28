International Paper Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

by

International Paper Co IP reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14% year-on-year to $5.24 billion, beating the consensus of $5.02 billion.

reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14% year-on-year to $5.24 billion, beating the consensus of $5.02 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging rose 12.1% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres grew 19.3%, and Corporate and Inter-segment jumped 78%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.76 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.

Business segment operating income for the quarter rose 2.4% to $348 million, with the margin at 6.6%.

The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $588 million.

IP is actively pursuing strategic options, including a sale of equity investment in Ilim Group.

Price Action: IP shares traded lower by 0.93% at $46.92 on the last check Thursday.

