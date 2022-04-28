QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

International Paper Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 2:04 PM | 1 min read
  • International Paper Co IP reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14% year-on-year to $5.24 billion, beating the consensus of $5.02 billion.
  • Net sales from Industrial Packaging rose 12.1% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres grew 19.3%, and Corporate and Inter-segment jumped 78%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.76 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.
  • Business segment operating income for the quarter rose 2.4% to $348 million, with the margin at 6.6%.
  • The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $588 million.
  • IP is actively pursuing strategic options, including a sale of equity investment in Ilim Group.
  • Price Action: IP shares traded lower by 0.93% at $46.92 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews