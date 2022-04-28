$100 Invested In Google 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.49%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion.

Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $982.78 today based on a price of $2327.10 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.