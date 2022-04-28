QQQ
MarineMax Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Boosts FY22 EPS Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 12:15 PM | 1 min read
  • MarineMax Inc HZO reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 17% year-on-year to $610.11 million, beating the consensus of $541.34 million.
  • Same-store sales rose 7% versus 45% growth in the comparable quarter last year.
  • EPS of $2.37 beat the analyst consensus of $1.78.
  • Gross profit rose 30.9% Y/Y to $205.3 million, and the margin expanded 370 basis points to 33.7%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 28.5% Y/Y to $133.5 million.
  • Operating margin was 11.8%, and the operating income for the quarter rose 35.7% to $71.8 million.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $219.4 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Outlook: MarineMax raised FY22 EPS guidance to $7.90 - $8.30 from the previous view of $7.60 - $8.00, versus the consensus of $7.88.
  • Price Action: HZO shares traded higher by 4.69% at $37.94 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

