Recap: Griffon Q2 Earnings

Griffon GFF reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Griffon beat estimated earnings by 315.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $144.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Griffon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.45
|0.40
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.40
|0.43
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|570.00M
|677.02M
|627.82M
|614.25M
|Revenue Actual
|645.74M
|650.77M
|646.79M
|634.83M
