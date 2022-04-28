ASE Technology Holding Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

ASE Technology Holding Co ASX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ASE Technology Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $904.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 3.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ASE Technology Holding Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.230
|0.20
|0.14
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.504
|0.23
|0.08
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|5.95B
|5.41B
|4.48B
|4.23B
|Revenue Actual
|6.23B
|5.41B
|4.54B
|4.26B
