Recap: Baxter Intl Q1 Earnings

Baxter Intl BAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Baxter Intl beat estimated earnings by 16.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $761.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baxter Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.94
|0.75
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|1.02
|0.80
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|3.35B
|3.23B
|3.11B
|2.90B
|Revenue Actual
|3.51B
|3.23B
|3.10B
|2.95B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Baxter Intl management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.86 and $0.89 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Baxter Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
