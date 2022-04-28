Recap: Textron Q1 Earnings

Textron TXT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Textron beat estimated earnings by 31.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $122.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Textron's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.66
|0.65
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.85
|0.81
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|3.03B
|2.68B
|2.92B
|2.73B
|Revenue Actual
|3.32B
|2.99B
|3.19B
|2.88B
To track all earnings releases for Textron visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
